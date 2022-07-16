Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Lowers Position in Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Get Rating) by 40.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,188 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lloyds Banking Group were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LYG. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,947,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 124.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,602,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,835,000 after acquiring an additional 3,658,022 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 51.8% in the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 8,846,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,554,000 after acquiring an additional 3,018,830 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,649,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Common Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,085,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 60 ($0.71) to GBX 61 ($0.73) in a report on Thursday, May 19th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 58 ($0.69) to GBX 61 ($0.73) in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 44 ($0.52) to GBX 45 ($0.54) in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays cut Lloyds Banking Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.67.

Shares of LYG stock opened at $1.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $34.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.29. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a fifty-two week low of $1.90 and a fifty-two week high of $3.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.20 billion. Lloyds Banking Group had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 25.36%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lloyds Banking Group plc will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

