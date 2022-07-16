Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,984 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Lantheus by 1.5% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 213,485 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,190,000 after buying an additional 3,173 shares in the last quarter. AMH Equity Ltd purchased a new position in Lantheus during the first quarter worth about $830,000. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in Lantheus during the first quarter worth about $307,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in Lantheus during the first quarter worth about $328,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 332.3% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 251,845 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $13,930,000 after purchasing an additional 193,585 shares in the last quarter. 97.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lantheus alerts:

Lantheus Trading Up 4.0 %

Shares of LNTH stock opened at $70.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of -123.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.75. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.20 and a 1-year high of $73.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $64.74 and a 200 day moving average of $50.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Insider Activity at Lantheus

Lantheus ( NASDAQ:LNTH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $208.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.30 million. Lantheus had a positive return on equity of 19.83% and a negative net margin of 6.89%. Lantheus’s quarterly revenue was up 125.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Mary Anne Heino sold 12,276 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.19, for a total transaction of $751,168.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 695,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,534,086.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Lantheus news, CEO Mary Anne Heino sold 12,276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.19, for a total transaction of $751,168.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 695,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,534,086.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert J. Jr. Marshall sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.27, for a total value of $632,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 135,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,597,950.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,319 shares of company stock worth $1,571,510 in the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LNTH. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Lantheus in a report on Monday, June 6th. B. Riley began coverage on Lantheus in a report on Monday, May 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Lantheus in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Lantheus from $77.00 to $94.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd.

About Lantheus

(Get Rating)

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, a microbubble ultrasound enhancing agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent; Thallium-201 to detect cardiovascular disease; and Gallium-67 to detect various infections and cancerous tumors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lantheus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lantheus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.