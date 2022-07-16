Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Invests $205,000 in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Newman & Schimel LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 6,695.0% during the first quarter. Newman & Schimel LLC now owns 25,313,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 24,940,583 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,211,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,231,000 after acquiring an additional 810,425 shares during the last quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 6,233,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,365,000 after acquiring an additional 453,950 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,574,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,261,000 after purchasing an additional 26,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,112,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,947,000 after purchasing an additional 44,734 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of ISTB stock opened at $47.30 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.51. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.76 and a fifty-two week high of $51.38.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were issued a $0.075 dividend. This is an increase from iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 1st.

