936 Shares in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Purchased by Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC raised its holdings in Hershey by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 1,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Hershey by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Field & Main Bank raised its holdings in Hershey by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 2,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp raised its holdings in Hershey by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Hershey by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on HSY. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Hershey in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $226.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Hershey from $214.00 to $237.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Hershey from $215.00 to $255.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Hershey from $210.00 to $218.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.00.

In other Hershey news, CEO Michele Buck sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.75, for a total value of $1,123,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 190,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,827,236.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Hershey news, CEO Michele Buck sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.75, for a total value of $1,123,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 190,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,827,236.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.15, for a total transaction of $31,372.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,412,700.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 699,493 shares of company stock valued at $153,874,087 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HSY opened at $216.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $329.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.87, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $215.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $210.76. The Hershey Company has a fifty-two week low of $167.80 and a fifty-two week high of $231.60.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 17.29% and a return on equity of 61.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.92 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 8.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.901 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Hershey’s payout ratio is currently 46.27%.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

