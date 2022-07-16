Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Sells 383 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 17.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 383 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $229,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TIP. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 666.7% in the fourth quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 322 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, American National Bank acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $51,000.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA TIP opened at $114.62 on Friday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $113.01 and a twelve month high of $131.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.72.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

