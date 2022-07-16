Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Position in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DCM International VI Ltd. acquired a new stake in SoFi Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $185,092,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in SoFi Technologies by 222.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,929,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,738,000 after acquiring an additional 4,087,917 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC lifted its stake in SoFi Technologies by 341.8% in the fourth quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 1,678,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,541,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298,773 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in SoFi Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,846,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in SoFi Technologies by 80.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,899,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,026,000 after acquiring an additional 848,206 shares during the last quarter. 56.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
A number of research firms have issued reports on SOFI. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $17.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson began coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.73.
SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $321.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.99 million. SoFi Technologies had a negative net margin of 36.32% and a negative return on equity of 9.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 48.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.
In other SoFi Technologies news, CEO Anthony Noto purchased 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.79 per share, with a total value of $105,165.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,212,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,028,015.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other SoFi Technologies news, EVP Michelle Gill sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.48, for a total value of $274,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,831,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,035,102.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Anthony Noto purchased 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.79 per share, for a total transaction of $105,165.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,212,839 shares in the company, valued at $25,028,015.81. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 257,753 shares of company stock worth $1,561,711 in the last ninety days. 13.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company's lending and financial services and products allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. It offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.
