Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Position in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DCM International VI Ltd. acquired a new stake in SoFi Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $185,092,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in SoFi Technologies by 222.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,929,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,738,000 after acquiring an additional 4,087,917 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC lifted its stake in SoFi Technologies by 341.8% in the fourth quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 1,678,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,541,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298,773 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in SoFi Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,846,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in SoFi Technologies by 80.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,899,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,026,000 after acquiring an additional 848,206 shares during the last quarter. 56.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SoFi Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on SOFI. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $17.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson began coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.73.

SoFi Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ:SOFI opened at $6.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.67 and a beta of 1.39. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $4.82 and a one year high of $24.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 5.60 and a quick ratio of 5.60.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $321.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.99 million. SoFi Technologies had a negative net margin of 36.32% and a negative return on equity of 9.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 48.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at SoFi Technologies

In other SoFi Technologies news, CEO Anthony Noto purchased 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.79 per share, with a total value of $105,165.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,212,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,028,015.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other SoFi Technologies news, EVP Michelle Gill sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.48, for a total value of $274,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,831,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,035,102.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Anthony Noto purchased 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.79 per share, for a total transaction of $105,165.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,212,839 shares in the company, valued at $25,028,015.81. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 257,753 shares of company stock worth $1,561,711 in the last ninety days. 13.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About SoFi Technologies

(Get Rating)

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company's lending and financial services and products allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. It offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOFI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SoFi Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoFi Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.