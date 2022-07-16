Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 1,861 Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 1,861 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LDOS. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Leidos in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Leidos during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Leidos during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Leidos during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Leidos during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 78.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LDOS opened at $98.69 on Friday. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.07 and a 52-week high of $111.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $101.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.82. The firm has a market cap of $13.49 billion, a PE ratio of 19.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.72.

Leidos ( NYSE:LDOS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.09. Leidos had a return on equity of 22.03% and a net margin of 5.20%. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.29%.

In other Leidos news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 7,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total value of $747,052.65. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,000,778.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 7,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total transaction of $747,052.65. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,000,778.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Harry M. Jansen Kraemer, Jr. sold 7,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.18, for a total value of $750,531.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 84,277 shares in the company, valued at $8,695,700.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,089 shares of company stock valued at $1,548,441. 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LDOS. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Leidos from $118.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 15th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Leidos from $108.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Leidos from $109.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Leidos from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $97.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Leidos has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.71.

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

