U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) Shares Purchased by Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,261 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy were worth $225,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of USPH. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 0.9% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 13,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 30,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,934,000 after buying an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. Cim LLC boosted its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Cim LLC now owns 2,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Physical Therapy during the fourth quarter worth about $2,433,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,658,000. 99.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

U.S. Physical Therapy Stock Performance

NYSE:USPH opened at $121.26 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 42.10 and a beta of 1.17. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.43 and a 1-year high of $123.38.

U.S. Physical Therapy Announces Dividend

U.S. Physical Therapy ( NYSE:USPH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $131.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.57 million. U.S. Physical Therapy had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 14.77%. The company’s revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.94%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.50.

U.S. Physical Therapy Company Profile

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

