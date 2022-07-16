Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Buys 14,317 Shares of Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA – Get Rating) by 55.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 40,067 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,317 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Qurate Retail were worth $191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FPR Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Qurate Retail by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. FPR Partners LLC now owns 19,693,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,669,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800,000 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Qurate Retail by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,937,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,929,000 after purchasing an additional 53,295 shares during the last quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Qurate Retail by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 7,611,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,230,000 after purchasing an additional 765,314 shares during the last quarter. Kiltearn Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail during the 4th quarter valued at $37,653,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Qurate Retail by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,598,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,947,000 after purchasing an additional 561,351 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Qurate Retail alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on QRTEA. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Qurate Retail to $3.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Qurate Retail from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Qurate Retail from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th.

Qurate Retail Stock Performance

Shares of QRTEA stock opened at $2.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $851.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.28 and a 200 day moving average of $4.99. Qurate Retail, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.09 and a 1 year high of $12.41.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter. Qurate Retail had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 0.99%. As a group, research analysts expect that Qurate Retail, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

About Qurate Retail

(Get Rating)

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, accessories, and beauty products through its app, mobile, and desktop applications.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QRTEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Qurate Retail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qurate Retail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.