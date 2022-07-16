Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS – Get Rating) by 43.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,201 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 15,272 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Antares Pharma were worth $83,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Antares Pharma in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Antares Pharma by 133.9% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 16,736 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 9,580 shares during the last quarter. JT Stratford LLC purchased a new position in shares of Antares Pharma in the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Antares Pharma by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,810 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 5,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Antares Pharma by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 31,184 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 5,624 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.41% of the company’s stock.

Antares Pharma Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ATRS opened at $5.59 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.50. Antares Pharma, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.11 and a 52-week high of $5.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 3.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $955.06 million, a PE ratio of 23.29 and a beta of 1.15.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Antares Pharma ( NASDAQ:ATRS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Antares Pharma had a net margin of 21.90% and a return on equity of 7.43%. The company had revenue of $41.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.01 million. Analysts forecast that Antares Pharma, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial cut Antares Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $5.60 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on Antares Pharma in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. HC Wainwright lowered Antares Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.60 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 14th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered Antares Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Antares Pharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.60.

Antares Pharma Company Profile

Antares Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses primarily on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products and technologies that address patient needs in targeted therapeutic areas. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes novel therapeutic products using its drug delivery systems.

