Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 10,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of UWM by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 30,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 3,516 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of UWM during the 1st quarter worth about $85,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its position in shares of UWM by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 44,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of UWM in the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of UWM by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 94,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 4,794 shares in the last quarter. 33.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get UWM alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of UWM to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of UWM in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of UWM from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $3.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of UWM from $5.25 to $4.60 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Wedbush downgraded shares of UWM from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.76.

UWM Stock Performance

UWM stock opened at $3.52 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.32. The company has a market cap of $325.71 million, a P/E ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. UWM Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $3.14 and a fifty-two week high of $7.94.

UWM (NYSE:UWMC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.35. UWM had a net margin of 2.78% and a return on equity of 13.31%. The firm had revenue of $821.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $526.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that UWM Holdings Co. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

UWM Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 21st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 17th. UWM’s payout ratio is presently 71.43%.

UWM Company Profile

(Get Rating)

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company originates mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. UWM Holdings Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UWMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for UWM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UWM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.