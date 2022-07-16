Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Makes New $243,000 Investment in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 7,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PECO. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Stableford Capital II LLC bought a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the fourth quarter worth $329,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the fourth quarter worth $415,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the fourth quarter worth $532,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the fourth quarter worth $199,000. 36.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PECO shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday. Compass Point dropped their target price on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $36.50 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.44.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Stock Up 0.4 %

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. stock opened at $34.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 148.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.61 and its 200 day moving average is $33.46. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.51 and a 52-week high of $36.35.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.41). Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 1.06%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 469.57%.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Profile

(Get Rating)

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO), an internally-managed REIT, is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of grocery-anchored shopping centers. PECO's diversified portfolio of well-occupied neighborhood shopping centers features a mix of national and regional retailers selling necessity-based goods and services in fundamentally strong markets throughout the United States.

Featured Stories

