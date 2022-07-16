ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF (NASDAQ:LRGE) Shares Bought by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF (NASDAQ:LRGE – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,586 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. owned about 0.24% of ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF worth $516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. We Are One Seven LLC grew its holdings in ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 3,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $242,000. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. grew its holdings in ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. now owns 10,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 12,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after acquiring an additional 3,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $970,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter.

Get ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF alerts:

ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF Trading Up 2.3 %

NASDAQ LRGE opened at $42.76 on Friday. ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF has a 52 week low of $39.90 and a 52 week high of $63.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.40.

ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.002 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 27th.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRGE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF (NASDAQ:LRGE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.