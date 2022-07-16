Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Raises Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,543 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Corning were worth $537,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corning during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Corning during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corning during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Corning by 589.3% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 965 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Corning during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

Corning Stock Performance

Corning stock opened at $33.20 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.39. Corning Incorporated has a twelve month low of $30.63 and a twelve month high of $43.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $28.04 billion, a PE ratio of 26.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.95.

Corning Announces Dividend

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. Corning had a net margin of 13.05% and a return on equity of 21.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. Corning’s payout ratio is 86.40%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GLW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Corning from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Corning in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Citigroup cut shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $46.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Barclays cut shares of Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $53.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Corning presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.30.

Insider Activity at Corning

In related news, VP Robert P. France sold 2,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total transaction of $76,715.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,050,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Corning Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Featured Articles

