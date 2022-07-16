Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Increases Stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 48.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,150 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 3,004 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $541,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 18,612 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $820,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,442 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 39,700 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,565,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Triton Wealth Management PLLC boosted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC now owns 15,094 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $783,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its stake in Devon Energy by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 5,560 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Devon Energy Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of DVN opened at $52.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 2.61. Devon Energy Co. has a one year low of $24.05 and a one year high of $79.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $64.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.89.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 36.57% and a net margin of 25.69%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 9.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 13th were given a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 10th. This is a boost from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.64%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.31%.

Devon Energy declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, May 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the energy company to repurchase up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DVN shares. Mizuho boosted their target price on Devon Energy from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Devon Energy from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Devon Energy from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Devon Energy from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Devon Energy from $90.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Devon Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.47.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 19,580 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.22, for a total value of $1,335,747.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 274,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,747,265.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 19,580 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.22, for a total value of $1,335,747.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 274,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,747,265.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann G. Fox sold 2,150 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.27, for a total value of $151,080.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,858 shares in the company, valued at $1,887,311.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,316 shares of company stock worth $2,345,388. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Devon Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.