Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Makes New $252,000 Investment in Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 14,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 28.4% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 13,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 2,981 shares in the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Dream Finders Homes in the fourth quarter valued at $307,000. Avestar Capital LLC bought a new position in Dream Finders Homes in the first quarter valued at about $312,000. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in Dream Finders Homes in the fourth quarter valued at about $357,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Dream Finders Homes by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 29,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 3,625 shares during the last quarter. 17.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dream Finders Homes alerts:

Dream Finders Homes Trading Up 3.9 %

Shares of DFH opened at $12.25 on Friday. Dream Finders Homes, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $24.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.13.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Dream Finders Homes ( NASDAQ:DFH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.06. Dream Finders Homes had a return on equity of 39.42% and a net margin of 6.63%. The firm had revenue of $664.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $611.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 93.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dream Finders Homes, Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

DFH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Dream Finders Homes from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 25th. Bank of America cut Dream Finders Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $18.00 to $10.50 in a report on Friday, June 17th.

Dream Finders Homes Profile

(Get Rating)

Dream Finders Homes, Inc operates as a holding company for Dream Finders Holdings LLC that engages in homebuilding business in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family entry-level, and first-time and second time move-up homes in Charlotte, Raleigh, Jacksonville, Orlando, Denver, the Washington DC metropolitan area, Austin, Dallas, and Houston.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dream Finders Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Finders Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.