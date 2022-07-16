Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Purchases 72 Shares of Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC – Get Rating) by 18.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 465 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Credit Acceptance were worth $256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CACC. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in shares of Credit Acceptance in the fourth quarter worth approximately $299,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Credit Acceptance in the fourth quarter worth approximately $635,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Credit Acceptance in the fourth quarter worth approximately $96,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Credit Acceptance in the fourth quarter worth approximately $129,000. Finally, JLB & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Credit Acceptance by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 5,939 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,084,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. 65.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Credit Acceptance news, insider Prescott General Partners Llc sold 14,648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $587.29, for a total value of $8,602,623.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,741,507.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Credit Acceptance Stock Performance

Shares of CACC opened at $512.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 21.07, a quick ratio of 21.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $535.43 and a 200 day moving average of $548.73. Credit Acceptance Co. has a 12 month low of $439.61 and a 12 month high of $703.27. The company has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 1.29.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The credit services provider reported $13.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $13.30 by $0.46. Credit Acceptance had a return on equity of 44.07% and a net margin of 52.16%. The business had revenue of $455.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.64 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $9.64 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Credit Acceptance Co. will post 49.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CACC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Credit Acceptance from $440.00 to $460.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Credit Acceptance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $440.50.

Credit Acceptance Profile

Credit Acceptance Corporation provides financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps various amounts collected from the consumers.

