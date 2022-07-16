Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Sells 451 Shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lowered its position in shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,104 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 451 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FAF. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in First American Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in First American Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $365,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in First American Financial by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 156,025 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,202,000 after buying an additional 33,189 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First American Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, J2 Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in First American Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $297,000. Institutional investors own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

Get First American Financial alerts:

First American Financial Price Performance

Shares of First American Financial stock opened at $53.92 on Friday. First American Financial Co. has a one year low of $48.81 and a one year high of $81.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.30.

First American Financial Announces Dividend

First American Financial ( NYSE:FAF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.04). First American Financial had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that First American Financial Co. will post 6.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 8th were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 7th. First American Financial’s payout ratio is 20.54%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the company. BTIG Research cut their target price on First American Financial from $81.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded First American Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $97.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Barclays dropped their price objective on First American Financial from $87.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on First American Financial from $86.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on First American Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.68.

Insider Activity at First American Financial

In related news, COO Christopher Michael Leavell sold 39,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.61, for a total value of $2,337,069.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 166,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,922,978.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About First American Financial

(Get Rating)

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First American Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First American Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.