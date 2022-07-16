Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Shares Bought by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,494 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 860 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARR. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Carrier Global by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 69,450,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,766,967,000 after purchasing an additional 9,951,763 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Carrier Global during the fourth quarter valued at $411,540,000. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Carrier Global by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 65,581,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,557,121,000 after purchasing an additional 5,135,409 shares in the last quarter. Clean Energy Transition LLP purchased a new position in Carrier Global during the fourth quarter valued at $169,937,000. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Carrier Global by 855.7% during the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 2,852,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,701,000 after purchasing an additional 2,553,724 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Carrier Global Price Performance

Shares of CARR opened at $36.00 on Friday. Carrier Global Co. has a 1-year low of $34.12 and a 1-year high of $58.89. The stock has a market cap of $30.54 billion, a PE ratio of 11.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Carrier Global Announces Dividend

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.07. Carrier Global had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 28.53%. The business had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 22nd. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.87%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CARR. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $53.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $55.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carrier Global presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.18.

About Carrier Global

(Get Rating)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.