Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) by 38.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,568 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,266 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ATO. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Atmos Energy in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Atmos Energy in the first quarter worth $35,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Atmos Energy in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Atmos Energy in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Atmos Energy in the fourth quarter worth $70,000. 87.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Atmos Energy Price Performance

ATO opened at $111.90 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $112.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.74. Atmos Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $85.80 and a 1 year high of $122.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.56 billion, a PE ratio of 20.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.48.

Atmos Energy Dividend Announcement

Atmos Energy ( NYSE:ATO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.39 by ($0.02). Atmos Energy had a net margin of 18.91% and a return on equity of 8.80%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.30 EPS. Atmos Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 23rd were paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 20th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.56%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ATO shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Atmos Energy from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com downgraded Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Atmos Energy in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $133.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Atmos Energy from $134.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Atmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.13.

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

Further Reading

