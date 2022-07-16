Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 765 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in SolarEdge Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in SolarEdge Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in SolarEdge Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in SolarEdge Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 1,140.0% in the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 124 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on SEDG. Cowen boosted their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $344.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $361.00 to $399.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com upgraded SolarEdge Technologies to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 2nd. Oppenheimer upgraded SolarEdge Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $334.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $347.00 to $390.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $350.81.

In other news, VP Meir Adest sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.59, for a total value of $3,015,900.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 199,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,277,888.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, VP Meir Adest sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.59, for a total value of $3,015,900.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 199,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,277,888.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Rachel Prishkolnik sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.58, for a total value of $573,002.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,581 shares in the company, valued at $3,794,177.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,261 shares of company stock worth $5,617,276. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

SolarEdge Technologies stock opened at $265.85 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $268.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $274.51. The company has a quick ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $14.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.06. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $200.86 and a 12 month high of $389.71.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $655.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $634.70 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 11.59%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates through five segments: Solar, Energy Storage, e-Mobility, Critical Power, and Automation Machines. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

