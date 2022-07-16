Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Grows Stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,071 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYK. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in Stryker by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,377 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,438,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Stryker by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,128 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,185,000 after buying an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new position in Stryker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC grew its stake in Stryker by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 2,607 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $697,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its stake in Stryker by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 383 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SYK opened at $194.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $73.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Stryker Co. has a 52 week low of $190.54 and a 52 week high of $281.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $214.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $243.60.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The medical technology company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 11.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.93 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 9.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.695 per share. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.85%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SYK. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Stryker from $270.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Bank of America downgraded Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Stryker from $296.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Stryker from $273.00 to $278.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Stryker from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $288.44.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

