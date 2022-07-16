Greenleaf Trust Takes $240,000 Position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM)

Greenleaf Trust acquired a new stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 46,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,218,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 87,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,136,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 11,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Financial Council Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Financial Council Asset Management Inc now owns 21,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after buying an additional 873 shares during the period. Finally, Evensky & Katz LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 15,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares during the period. 88.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA SHM opened at $47.52 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.61. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.51 and a fifty-two week high of $49.70.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF Profile

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Capital Short Term Municipal Bond ETF, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Managed Money Municipal Short Term Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

