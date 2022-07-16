Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Buys New Holdings in Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 931 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $664,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. owned about 0.05% of Atrion as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ATRI. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in Atrion by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 41,252 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $29,078,000 after purchasing an additional 8,665 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Atrion in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,142,000. ICW Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Atrion by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,355 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,660,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Atrion in the 4th quarter worth approximately $266,000. Finally, Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in Atrion by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 9,486 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,687,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.43% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Atrion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATRI opened at $647.60 on Friday. Atrion Co. has a 1 year low of $585.27 and a 1 year high of $805.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.69 and a beta of 0.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $625.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $666.00.

Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Atrion had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 19.56%. The firm had revenue of $47.14 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $1.95 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $7.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Atrion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.78%.

Atrion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells products for fluid delivery, cardiovascular, and ophthalmology applications in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its fluid delivery products include valves that fill, hold, and release controlled amounts of fluids or gasses for use in various intubation, intravenous, catheter, and other applications in the anesthesia and oncology fields, as well as promote infection control in hospital and home healthcare environments.

