América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) Shares Sold by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. reduced its stake in shares of América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,172 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 2,078 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in América Móvil were worth $702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of América Móvil by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 66,835,733 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,411,002,000 after acquiring an additional 2,484,842 shares during the period. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of América Móvil by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd now owns 12,953,545 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $273,967,000 after acquiring an additional 408,846 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of América Móvil during the 4th quarter valued at about $221,916,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in América Móvil by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,245,781 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $131,849,000 after buying an additional 826,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in América Móvil by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,648,469 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $98,128,000 after buying an additional 126,383 shares in the last quarter. 6.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AMX shares. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of América Móvil from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup started coverage on shares of América Móvil in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of América Móvil from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of América Móvil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.25.

América Móvil Trading Up 1.4 %

AMX opened at $18.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.96. América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1-year low of $15.42 and a 1-year high of $22.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.92.

América Móvil (NYSE:AMX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $10.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.69 billion. América Móvil had a net margin of 21.24% and a return on equity of 20.04%. Analysts expect that América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About América Móvil

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging, and other wireless entertainment and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

