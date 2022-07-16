Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Acquires New Holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,233 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $586,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Allstate by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,232,598 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $850,916,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314,237 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Allstate by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,997,180 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $587,916,000 after buying an additional 107,977 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Allstate by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,892,174 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $575,564,000 after buying an additional 119,586 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in Allstate during the 4th quarter valued at about $560,036,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Allstate by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,660,008 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $430,600,000 after buying an additional 672,472 shares during the period. 75.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Allstate alerts:

Allstate Stock Performance

Shares of ALL opened at $122.40 on Friday. The Allstate Co. has a one year low of $106.11 and a one year high of $144.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $127.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.14. The stock has a market cap of $33.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Allstate Dividend Announcement

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.79 by ($0.21). Allstate had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 7.20%. The firm had revenue of $10.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.11 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 8.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.48%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Allstate from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Allstate in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $188.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Allstate in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Allstate from $152.00 to $139.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Allstate from $119.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Thomas J. Wilson sold 142,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.39, for a total transaction of $18,941,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,828 shares in the company, valued at $13,316,056.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Allstate

(Get Rating)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.