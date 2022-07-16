Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Makes New Investment in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 5,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $578,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unity Software in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Unity Software by 70.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 962 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Unity Software by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after buying an additional 1,840 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Unity Software during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Unity Software by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. 75.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

U has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $125.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $110.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Unity Software from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. They set a “sell” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Unity Software currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.13.

Unity Software stock opened at $33.71 on Friday. Unity Software Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.09 and a 52-week high of $210.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.48 and a 200-day moving average of $78.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.05 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a quick ratio of 3.53, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.04). Unity Software had a negative net margin of 50.40% and a negative return on equity of 20.50%. The company had revenue of $320.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $321.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.38) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.66 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director David Helgason sold 2,407 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.29, for a total value of $111,420.03. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $246,355.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Marc Whitten sold 3,433 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.54, for a total value of $224,998.82. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 270,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,748,100.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David Helgason sold 2,407 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.29, for a total transaction of $111,420.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $246,355.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 59,338 shares of company stock worth $2,394,305. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

