Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD) Holdings Increased by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Rating) by 21.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,673 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 7,303 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Vodafone Group Public were worth $693,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VOD. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,461 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,041 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 57.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,989 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Old Port Advisors grew its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 135,605 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,294,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 19,613 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. 9.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ VOD opened at $15.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.41. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a 12-month low of $14.42 and a 12-month high of $19.05.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be paid a $0.455 dividend. This represents a yield of 9.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 3rd.

VOD has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 147 ($1.75) to GBX 146 ($1.74) in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 150 ($1.78) to GBX 140 ($1.67) in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Vodafone Group Public from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.33.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

