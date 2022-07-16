Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Has $568,000 Stake in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) by 46.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,233 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $568,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CNI. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter worth about $3,341,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter worth about $260,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, First Pacific Financial boosted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 5,023 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. 70.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CNI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on Canadian National Railway from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Canadian National Railway from $128.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on Canadian National Railway from $137.00 to $127.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Canadian National Railway from $124.00 to $113.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Canadian National Railway in a report on Monday, June 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $122.00 target price on the stock. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian National Railway presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.12.

Canadian National Railway Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE CNI opened at $111.66 on Friday. Canadian National Railway has a 52 week low of $100.66 and a 52 week high of $137.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $76.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.81.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.04). Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 33.00%. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canadian National Railway Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.586 per share. This represents a $2.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 8th. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.65%.

Canadian National Railway Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

See Also

