Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Shares Bought by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) by 31.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,831 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,874 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 109,671 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,901,000 after purchasing an additional 14,502 shares in the last quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the fourth quarter worth $1,359,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 1,351 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 16,821 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,426,000 after acquiring an additional 3,357 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 88,017 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,463,000 after acquiring an additional 19,936 shares during the period. 90.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Booz Allen Hamilton Stock Performance

NYSE BAH opened at $90.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 1 year low of $69.68 and a 1 year high of $93.45. The company has a market capitalization of $11.95 billion, a PE ratio of 26.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $85.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.40.

Booz Allen Hamilton Dividend Announcement

Booz Allen Hamilton ( NYSE:BAH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 20th. The business services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.01. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 54.20%. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BAH shares. Cowen cut their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $109.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Raymond James increased their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $90.00 to $96.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Booz Allen Hamilton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $83.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Booz Allen Hamilton currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.10.

Insider Transactions at Booz Allen Hamilton

In other news, EVP Karen M. Dahut sold 97,761 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.48, for a total transaction of $8,258,849.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 194,836 shares in the company, valued at $16,459,745.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, COO Kristine Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 63,948 shares in the company, valued at $5,755,320. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Karen M. Dahut sold 97,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.48, for a total transaction of $8,258,849.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 194,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,459,745.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 255,377 shares of company stock worth $22,471,598. Company insiders own 2.23% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

