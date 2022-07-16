Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Takes Position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 8,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $648,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BRO. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 62,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Brown & Brown in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,115,000. Summit Global Investments purchased a new position in shares of Brown & Brown in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,238,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 68.1% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 6,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 64,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855 shares during the last quarter. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Brown & Brown alerts:

Insider Transactions at Brown & Brown

In other news, Director Hugh M. Brown acquired 824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $59.66 per share, with a total value of $49,159.84. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 49,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,950,306.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Lawrence L. Gellerstedt III purchased 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $54.95 per share, with a total value of $98,910.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 12,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $707,975.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Hugh M. Brown purchased 824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $59.66 per share, for a total transaction of $49,159.84. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 49,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,950,306.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 4,294 shares of company stock valued at $248,253 in the last 90 days. 17.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Brown & Brown Price Performance

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $77.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brown & Brown currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.78.

Shares of NYSE BRO opened at $59.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.72 and a beta of 0.78. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.22 and a 12 month high of $74.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 3.80 and a quick ratio of 3.80.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $904.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $892.56 million. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 19.35% and a return on equity of 15.53%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. Analysts expect that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

Brown & Brown Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $0.102 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is 19.16%.

Brown & Brown Profile

(Get Rating)

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Brown & Brown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brown & Brown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.