Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Buys 287 Shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,447 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano were worth $617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMX. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 125.9% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Institutional investors own 51.65% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FMX has been the subject of several research reports. HSBC cut Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. FIG Partners raised Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Bradesco Corretora raised Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.86.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FMX opened at $60.84 on Friday. Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. has a twelve month low of $58.94 and a twelve month high of $89.59. The firm has a market cap of $21.77 billion, a PE ratio of 15.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $69.77 and a 200-day moving average of $75.37.

Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.27). Fomento Económico Mexicano had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 8.58%. The business had revenue of $7.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.83 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 4th were paid a $0.8483 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 3rd. This is a positive change from Fomento Económico Mexicano’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.57. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. Fomento Económico Mexicano’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.98%.

About Fomento Económico Mexicano

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Venezuela, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay.

