Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Acquires 814 Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) by 15.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,076 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 4.8% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,207,000 after buying an additional 1,011 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the fourth quarter valued at $481,000. JustInvest LLC raised its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 126.1% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 14,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after buying an additional 7,829 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP raised its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 258.2% in the fourth quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 71,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,914,000 after buying an additional 51,583 shares during the period. Finally, Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd bought a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the fourth quarter valued at $2,088,000. 74.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MKC. StockNews.com started coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Argus lowered McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, McCormick & Company, Incorporated currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.00.

In other news, Director Margaret M. V. Preston sold 10,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.44, for a total value of $893,375.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,069,010.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CFO Michael R. Smith sold 19,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.04, for a total value of $2,079,343.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,678,321. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Margaret M. V. Preston sold 10,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.44, for a total value of $893,375.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,069,010.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock opened at $81.74 on Friday. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $77.85 and a 52 week high of $107.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $21.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.31, a PEG ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.50.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.17). McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 10.78%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 8th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is currently 58.50%.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

