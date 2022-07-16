Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Has $633,000 Stock Position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,875 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Moody’s by 195.7% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 621 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Moody’s by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $945,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of Moody’s by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 11,351 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,433,000 after buying an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Moody’s by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 251,190 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $98,170,000 after buying an additional 41,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the fourth quarter worth $3,452,000. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Moody’s Price Performance

MCO stock opened at $281.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $51.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.67, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82. Moody’s Co. has a 12-month low of $251.01 and a 12-month high of $407.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $280.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $316.33.

Moody’s Announces Dividend

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.90 by ($0.01). Moody’s had a net margin of 32.18% and a return on equity of 79.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.06 EPS. Moody’s’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 10.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.52%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.41, for a total transaction of $2,994,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 57,503 shares in the company, valued at $17,216,973.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MCO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Moody’s from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $370.00 to $298.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Moody’s from $331.00 to $309.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $308.00 to $288.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $395.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Moody’s has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $330.50.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

