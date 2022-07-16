Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Has $657,000 Holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. cut its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,233 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,934 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $657,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Summit Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 7,758 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 7,485 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,247 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $711,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 8,144 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,313 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. 83.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BK opened at $43.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $35.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.75, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.14. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a twelve month low of $39.78 and a twelve month high of $64.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.21.

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The bank reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.10). Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 22.31% and a return on equity of 9.33%. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 25th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. This is a positive change from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 33.66%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $51.50 to $46.50 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $49.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.25.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

