Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Acquires 859 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,687 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 859 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. 68.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Dominion Energy from $91.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Mizuho cut their price target on Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Friday. UBS Group cut their price target on Dominion Energy from $99.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Dominion Energy from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Dominion Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.67.

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Dominion Energy stock opened at $79.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $64.25 billion, a PE ratio of 22.12, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.42. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.37 and a 12 month high of $88.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.23.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.31 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 20.81%. Dominion Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.58%.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

