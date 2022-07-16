Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Acquires 131 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 42.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 439 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CMG. Cowen reduced their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,950.00 to $1,830.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,750.00 to $1,700.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen cut their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,950.00 to $1,830.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. TheStreet raised Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,900.00 to $1,926.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,917.79.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $1,299.99 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,308.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,446.07. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,196.28 and a 12-month high of $1,958.55. The company has a market capitalization of $36.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.27.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The restaurant operator reported $5.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.63 by $0.07. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 32.88% and a net margin of 8.74%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.36 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 31.32 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CTO Curtis E. Garner sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,382.47, for a total transaction of $1,382,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 16,387 shares in the company, valued at $22,654,535.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CTO Curtis E. Garner sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,382.47, for a total value of $1,382,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 16,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,654,535.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 48 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,267.56, for a total value of $60,842.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,175,028.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

(Get Rating)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of February 15, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,000 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.



