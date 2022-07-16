Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Sells 2,273 Shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,273 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JEF. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $95,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 8,027.6% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 18,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 18,062 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 40,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 225,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,421,000 after purchasing an additional 24,071 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.79% of the company’s stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Stock Up 3.2 %

Jefferies Financial Group stock opened at $28.34 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.93. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.88 and a fifty-two week high of $44.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.87.

Jefferies Financial Group Announces Dividend

Jefferies Financial Group ( NYSE:JEF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 17.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.40%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Kane Michael T. O sold 6,000 shares of Jefferies Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.39, for a total value of $200,340.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 97,138 shares in the company, valued at $3,243,437.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 17.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Jefferies Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.50.

About Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, and asset management businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates in Investment Banking and Capital Markets, Asset Management, Merchant Banking, and Corporate segments. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, restructurings or recapitalizations and private capital advisory transactions; equity and debt underwriting; and corporate lending.

