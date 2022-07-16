Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Increases Stock Position in Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,612 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Prudential were worth $575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Prudential by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,064,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,662,000 after acquiring an additional 62,513 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Prudential by 1,861.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 948,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,615,000 after acquiring an additional 900,556 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Prudential by 107.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 897,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,906,000 after acquiring an additional 464,246 shares during the last quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Prudential by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC now owns 643,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,152,000 after acquiring an additional 169,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rock Point Advisors LLC increased its stake in Prudential by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 242,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,364,000 after purchasing an additional 32,745 shares during the period. 18.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PUK opened at $23.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.59. Prudential plc has a twelve month low of $21.84 and a twelve month high of $44.42.

In other Prudential news, major shareholder Plc Prudential sold 4,200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.79, for a total transaction of $171,318,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,135,443 shares in the company, valued at $495,004,719.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link

A number of research analysts have commented on PUK shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Prudential from GBX 1,655 ($19.68) to GBX 1,685 ($20.04) in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Prudential from GBX 1,550 ($18.43) to GBX 1,590 ($18.91) in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Prudential from GBX 1,550 ($18.43) to GBX 1,475 ($17.54) in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Prudential from GBX 1,719 ($20.44) to GBX 1,665 ($19.80) in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Prudential from GBX 1,605 ($19.09) to GBX 1,687 ($20.06) in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,579.50.

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products. The company also provides insurance against common critical illnesses, including cancer, stroke, and heart attack; and tropical disease protection, such as dengue, malaria, and measles.

