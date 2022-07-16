Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Cuts Holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 36.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,870 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in ONEOK by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 820 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in ONEOK by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 20,918 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in ONEOK by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Invst LLC boosted its stake in ONEOK by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Invst LLC now owns 14,695 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $893,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its stake in ONEOK by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 11,315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 65.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at ONEOK

In other ONEOK news, CEO Pierce Norton purchased 8,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $55.54 per share, with a total value of $498,471.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,414 shares in the company, valued at $522,853.56. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK Price Performance

Shares of ONEOK stock opened at $55.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $60.62 and its 200 day moving average is $63.61. The stock has a market cap of $24.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.76. ONEOK, Inc. has a one year low of $48.51 and a one year high of $75.07.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 25.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

ONEOK Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.935 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.71%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 110.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ONEOK in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on ONEOK from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. US Capital Advisors restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on ONEOK to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on ONEOK from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ONEOK presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.08.

ONEOK Profile

(Get Rating)

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

Featured Articles

