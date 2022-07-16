Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Has $685,000 Position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,436 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Lennar were worth $685,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LEN. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in Lennar in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Lennar by 69.0% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 284 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Lennar by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,902 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,660,000 after buying an additional 1,335 shares during the last quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Lennar in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Lennar by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 6,634 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $771,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. 82.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lennar Stock Performance

NYSE LEN opened at $78.09 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.54. Lennar Co. has a 12-month low of $62.54 and a 12-month high of $117.54. The company has a current ratio of 8.06, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $22.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.34, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.46.

Lennar Announces Dividend

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 21st. The construction company reported $4.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.50. Lennar had a net margin of 14.77% and a return on equity of 21.45%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.95 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Lennar Co. will post 17.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 6th. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is 10.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LEN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Lennar from $125.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Lennar from $108.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Lennar in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Lennar from $93.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Lennar in a report on Friday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $151.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.31.

About Lennar

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

