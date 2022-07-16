Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Position Boosted by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 19.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,730 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $604,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Albemarle in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Albemarle by 101.1% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 179 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Stock Up 2.1 %

ALB opened at $200.70 on Friday. Albemarle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $169.93 and a fifty-two week high of $291.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $225.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $216.32. The company has a market capitalization of $23.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.57.

Albemarle Announces Dividend

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.65. Albemarle had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 7.76%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post 13.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is 66.39%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $320.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $260.00 to $218.00 in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $215.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $262.00 to $279.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Albemarle from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $271.05.

Albemarle Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

