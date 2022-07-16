Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Buys 935 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 17.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,312 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 26.4% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 10,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $990,000 after purchasing an additional 2,290 shares during the last quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 94.8% in the first quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 37,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,387,000 after purchasing an additional 18,259 shares during the last quarter. Exeter Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.4% in the first quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 21,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,972,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 606.6% in the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 17,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 15,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 60.6% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 17,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 6,451 shares during the last quarter. 75.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Archer-Daniels-Midland

In other news, CFO Vikram Luthar sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.59, for a total value of $671,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 72,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,477,536.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Performance

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ADM shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $73.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $80.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com cut Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Bank of America cut Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.25.

NYSE:ADM opened at $72.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.51. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 52-week low of $56.91 and a 52-week high of $98.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.52 billion, a PE ratio of 13.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.81.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $23.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.61 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 3.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 17th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.47%.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

(Get Rating)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

Featured Stories

