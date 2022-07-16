Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA) Given New C$112.50 Price Target at Scotiabank

Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Scotiabank from C$114.50 to C$112.50 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on CCA. CIBC lowered shares of Cogeco Communications from an outperform rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$126.00 to C$100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$127.00 to C$118.00 in a research note on Tuesday. TD Securities raised shares of Cogeco Communications to a buy rating and set a C$120.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$141.00 to C$119.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$125.00 to C$130.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$118.83.

CCA stock opened at C$82.17 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$95.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$100.53. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.78 billion and a PE ratio of 9.46. Cogeco Communications has a 12 month low of C$81.80 and a 12 month high of C$121.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.46, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Cogeco Communications ( TSE:CCA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The company reported C$2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$2.20 by C$0.18. The business had revenue of C$728.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$731.90 million. Equities analysts expect that Cogeco Communications will post 9.7600007 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.705 per share. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 26th. Cogeco Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.96%.

In other Cogeco Communications news, Director Jacques Royer sold 377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$113.30, for a total transaction of C$42,714.10. In other news, Director Jacques Royer sold 377 shares of Cogeco Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$113.30, for a total value of C$42,714.10. Also, Director Louis Audet sold 33,900 shares of Cogeco Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$104.81, for a total transaction of C$3,553,059.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 106,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$11,200,835.08. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 99,700 shares of company stock valued at $9,291,819 and sold 35,552 shares valued at $3,721,200.

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a communications corporation in North America. It operates in two segments, Canadian Broadband Services and American Broadband Services. The company offers Internet, video, and telephony services to residential and business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.

