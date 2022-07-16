Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Price Target Lowered to $89.00 at Morgan Stanley

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $89.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the data storage provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $106.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Northland Securities reduced their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $122.00 to $113.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $105.00 to $79.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $95.53.

Shares of NASDAQ:STX opened at $77.58 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $78.03 and a 200-day moving average of $90.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.67 billion, a PE ratio of 9.53, a PEG ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.33. Seagate Technology has a 12 month low of $67.36 and a 12 month high of $117.67.

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The data storage provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.68 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 15.40% and a return on equity of 339.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Seagate Technology will post 7.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is 34.40%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $228,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in Seagate Technology by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,582 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in Seagate Technology by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 25,563 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,888,000 after purchasing an additional 2,120 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $313,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Seagate Technology by 51.5% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 100,750 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $11,383,000 after purchasing an additional 34,236 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

