Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) Given New $43.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Werner Enterprises in a research report on Monday, June 27th. They set an outperform rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Werner Enterprises from a neutral rating to a positive rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Werner Enterprises in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Werner Enterprises from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Stephens lowered shares of Werner Enterprises from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Werner Enterprises presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $48.25.

Werner Enterprises Stock Performance

Shares of Werner Enterprises stock opened at $39.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.75. Werner Enterprises has a 52 week low of $36.29 and a 52 week high of $48.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.63.

Werner Enterprises Increases Dividend

Werner Enterprises ( NASDAQ:WERN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $764.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.14 million. Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 19.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Werner Enterprises will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. This is an increase from Werner Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.10%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Werner Enterprises

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WERN. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Werner Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at $59,856,000. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 44.6% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,533,769 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $103,885,000 after buying an additional 781,750 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 2,103.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 400,163 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,407,000 after buying an additional 382,000 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 131.1% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 515,169 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $24,779,000 after buying an additional 292,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 120.9% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 45,529 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,867,000 after buying an additional 263,296 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

About Werner Enterprises

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments.

