Greenleaf Trust Sells 927 Shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

Greenleaf Trust reduced its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) by 23.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 927 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,010,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,177,032,000 after purchasing an additional 54,009 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,552,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $700,469,000 after purchasing an additional 338,778 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 4,826,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $515,925,000 after purchasing an additional 345,939 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,421,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $151,909,000 after purchasing an additional 179,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,418,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $150,014,000 after purchasing an additional 8,434 shares in the last quarter. 88.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Stock Up 1.8 %

FBHS stock opened at $62.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $65.01 and a 200-day moving average of $78.54. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.86 and a fifty-two week high of $109.23.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Announces Dividend

Fortune Brands Home & Security ( NYSE:FBHS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.07. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 26.00% and a net margin of 9.94%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio is 19.93%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on FBHS shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, March 21st. Loop Capital lowered Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $120.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $76.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $84.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, TheStreet lowered Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.00.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, and Shaws brands in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

