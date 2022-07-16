Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Has $722,000 Stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,615 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MCHP. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 88.0% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 18,272 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,591,000 after purchasing an additional 8,555 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG raised its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 102.3% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 171,565 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,936,000 after purchasing an additional 86,744 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $459,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 631.5% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 638,392 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,969,000 after purchasing an additional 551,115 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 76.5% in the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 32,637 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,452,000 after purchasing an additional 14,143 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

Microchip Technology Trading Up 2.4 %

Microchip Technology stock opened at $62.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $34.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.54, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.60. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $54.33 and a fifty-two week high of $90.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $63.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.09. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 41.89%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were given a $0.276 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is 48.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Ganesh Moorthy bought 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $57.29 per share, for a total transaction of $458,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 720,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,266,731.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Microchip Technology news, Director Karlton D. Johnson sold 594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.35, for a total transaction of $40,005.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ganesh Moorthy purchased 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $57.29 per share, with a total value of $458,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 720,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,266,731.77. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,564 shares of company stock worth $637,217. Corporate insiders own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $78.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $75.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $76.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.30.

About Microchip Technology

(Get Rating)

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.