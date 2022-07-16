iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MEAR) Shares Sold by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. decreased its position in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MEAR – Get Rating) by 42.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,719 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,688 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF were worth $732,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, St. James Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000.

iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

BATS MEAR opened at $49.80 on Friday. iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $49.62 and a 12 month high of $50.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.71 and a 200-day moving average of $49.80.

