Greenleaf Trust Increases Stock Holdings in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 591 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Cooper Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Cooper Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Cooper Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in Cooper Companies by 56.5% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 97 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in Cooper Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on COO shares. Stephens reduced their price target on Cooper Companies from $500.00 to $460.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Cooper Companies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Cooper Companies from $425.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Cooper Companies from $414.00 to $408.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Cooper Companies from $495.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $426.78.

NYSE:COO opened at $293.51 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $323.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $373.76. The company has a market capitalization of $14.48 billion, a PE ratio of 15.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $284.01 and a 52-week high of $463.59.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The medical device company reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by ($0.17). Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 30.20%. The firm had revenue of $829.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $821.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.38 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 13.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 27th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 26th. Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.32%.

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment offers spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness and eye fatigues in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

